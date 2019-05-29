Public invited to June 1 National Trails Day, Lake Rabon
The first Laurens County Trails Day Celebration will be held on National Trails Day, June 1, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Lake Rabon Park located on SC Highway 252 at 647 Lake Rabon Drive eight miles west of Laurens.
The Laurens County Trails Association, host of the event, will extend a welcome and offer an update on trails in Laurens County at 11:00 at Pavilion #1, and a guided 2-mile hike will begin around 11:30.
Self-directed hikes and picnicking are possible throughout the park. Kayaking and paddle boarding opportunities will be provided by Asbury Adventures at a slight fee. Critters and More On the Go! will offer hands-on environmental education experiences.
Marcus’ Barbecue will be on-hand and there are plenty of spaces for picnics on the park grounds and along the paved portion of the lake trail.
This low-key celebration is an invitation for everyone to be outside to enjoy some of the county’s local natural treasures and trails — both paved and unpaved — that are suitable for all.
There are plenty of spots for rest, relaxation, rejuvenation and simple fun. Come spend a few hours or the whole day on Saturday, June 1, and show your support for developing trails in Laurens County.