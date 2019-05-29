Public invited to June 1 National Trails Day, Lake Rabon

The first Laurens County Trails Day Celebration will be held on National Trails Day, June 1, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Lake Rabon Park located on SC Highway 252 at 647 Lake Rabon Drive eight miles west of Laurens. The first Laurens County Trails Day Celebration will be held on National Trails Day, June 1, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Lake Rabon Park located on SC Highway 252 at 647 Lake Rabon Drive eight miles west of Laurens.

The Laurens County Trails Association, host of the event, will extend a welcome and offer an update on trails in Laurens County at 11:00 at Pavilion #1, and a guided 2-mile hike will begin around 11:30.

Self-directed hikes and picnicking are possible throughout the park. Kayaking and paddle boarding opportunities will be provided by Asbury Adventures at a slight fee. Critters and More On the Go! will offer hands-on environmental education experiences.

Marcus’ Barbecue will be on-hand and there are plenty of spaces for picnics on the park grounds and along the paved portion of the lake trail.

This low-key celebration is an invitation for everyone to be outside to enjoy some of the county’s local natural treasures and trails — both paved and unpaved — that are suitable for all.

There are plenty of spots for rest, relaxation, rejuvenation and simple fun. Come spend a few hours or the whole day on Saturday, June 1, and show your support for developing trails in Laurens County.