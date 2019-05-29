Laurens man killed in Highway 221 crash

A Laurens man was killed on U.S. Highway 221 Friday after striking a tractor near Old Switzer Road in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Steven William Oliver, Sr., 67, hit the tractor from behind at 6:10 p.m. while driving a 2015 Lexus. Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the tractor suffered minor injuries.

A graduate of Clemson University and Byrnes High School in Duncan, Oliver started Apalache Land and Timber, a wholesale timber company based in Woodruff, in 1984.

Oliver is survived by children Will, Clayton and Ben, his granddaughter, Mary Helen, and brothers Randy and Sammy.