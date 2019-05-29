Local schools set for busy graduation schedule

Mortarboards are flying through the air as May winds to a close and June arrives with graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2019 and related events throughout the county.

Laurens District 55 and Clinton high schools have their respective graduation ceremonies scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, while Laurens County’s two private schools set earlier dates.

In addition to graduation ceremonies, Clinton’s Class of 2019 will hold a graduation breakfast at 8:40 a.m. on Monday, June 3 and a senior cookout at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4.

Clinton will announce its valedictorian prior to graduation. The keynote speaker will be Beth Wiggins.

LDHS will hold a Senior Awards program at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at the LDHS Lecture Theatre.

District 55 also plans to live stream the graduation ceremony, which is held in the school’s gym, for those who do not have tickets. Tickets will be available for streaming in the LDHS Lecture Theatre and in designated classrooms for those without tickets.

Laurens Academy’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. this Friday at Belk Auditorium on the campus of Presbyterian College. Valedictorian Hannah Stribling and salutatorian Ruthie Moore are atop the class of 13 students.

LA held its senior awards day this past Saturday.

Lighthouse Christian Academy held its graduation ceremony on May 10. Catelyn Wilson earned valedictory honors.

(Advertiser writer Judith Brown contributed to this story.)