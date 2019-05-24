Greenville, SC

Amanda Powers Cooley, 54, of 102 Mullinax Dr. and wife of Gregory Ervin Cooley, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital Downtown.

Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of Jimmy Powers and the late Carole Shipman Leopard. Formerly employed with Moore & Ballew Oil Co., Amanda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by: her children, Michelle Gillespie and husband Michael of Gray Court and Nick Garrett of Fountain Inn; a sister, Stephanie Powers McCall and husband Brian of Laurens; brothers, Wendall Leopard and wife April of Bonds Cross Roads, Doyle Leopard and wife Donna of Bonds Cross Roads, and Shaun Powers and wife Sheila of Laurens; and grandchildren, Caroline and Penelope Gillespie.

In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by a brother, Tommy Powers and a step-brother, Zane Leopard.

The family will receive friends and family at 1 PM, Saturday, June 1, 2019, followed by a

Memorial service at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 1, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, conducted by the Rev. Phil Hall.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

