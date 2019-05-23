PC baseball ousted from Big South Tournament

Presbyterian’s baseball team had as bad a day as it could’ve asked for Thursday at the Big South Tournament, the result of which brought an end to the 2019 season.

PC lost a pair of one-sided games in the tournament Thursday, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and was eliminated from championship contention. PC lost the first game to Winthrop, 12-5, then fell 15-4 against High Point.

The losses leave PC with a final record of 30-29.

In the first game Thursday, Ashby Smith homered, had two hits, and scored twice, while Matt Burke homered and drove in three runs. Winthrop, which was tied with PC at 5-all through the top of the fifth, scored the final seven unanswered runs – including three in the sixth and three more in the seventh – to put the game out of reach.

Game 2 featured a High Point offensive onslaught in the late innings that turned a close game into a rout. High Point scored nine runs in the top of the eighth inning to turn a 4-3 game into a 13-3 game, and end any hope of PC staying alive in the tournament.

Johnny Cook had two hits and two RBI, while Jimmy Marcelli had two hits and two runs scored.