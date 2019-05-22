Laurens, SC

Joe Carroll Spencer, 87, of 1414 Hood Creek Road and husband of Betty Mitchell Spencer passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his home.

Born in Cowpens, he was a son of the late Joe and Addie Gossett Spencer. A U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Spencer graduated from Limestone College and retired from Kemet.

Surviving in addition to his wife are: his children, Fred Spencer of Gastonia, Suzanne Terrace and husband Rick of Gastonia, Doug Spencer of Gastonia, and David Spencer of Abbeville; stepdaughter, Joanne Lothridge of Laurens; and numerous grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Robin Spencer; stepson, Jimmy Mitchell; brother, Hugh Spencer; and sister, Ethel Spencer Guest.

Graveside services will be held at 3:30 PM Friday, May 24, 2019, in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Cowpens conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson with Military Honors.

The family will be at the home of Joanne Lothridge, 1547 Hood Creek Road, Laurens and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 250 Mt. Olive Road, Cowpens, SC 29330; Agape Senior Upstate, 529 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605; or to any hospice organization of your choice.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.