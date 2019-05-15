Gray Court, SC

Elaine Ruby Windhaus, age 68, of 2568 Bramlett Church Rd, and wife of Phillip Bernard Windhaus passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at her home.

Born in Brownsville, TX, she was a daughter of the late Guy and Ruby Landry Pete. A member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Elaine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by: her children, Patrick Windhaus of Gray Court, Edward Windhaus and wife Amy of Gray Court, and Cheryl Windhaus Earl and husband Joseph of Laurens; siblings, Guy Pete of PA, Lynn Rose Allen of Brownsville, TX, Doris Brown of Bacliff, TX, Lucy Pete of Austin, TX, Audie Pete of FL, and Clint Pete of Raleigh, NC; and grandchildren, Madison, Matthew, Samantha, Medora, Nigella, and William.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and she will be entombed at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Greenville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holy Spirit Catholic Church Building Fund, 1040 West Main St. Laurens, SC 29360.

