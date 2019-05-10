Johnny Eugene Haupfear
Dateline – Clinton, SC
Johnny Eugene Haupfear, age 65, of 720 Calvert Avenue, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Clinton, SC and was a son of the late Gene and Reba Haupfear. He was a high school graduate and a cabinet maker.
Mr. Haupfear is survived by his wife of 28 years, Laura Atkeson Haupfear; his daughter, Christine Haupfear Neese and her husband Charles; his brother, Kent Haupfear; his two grandchildren, Marianna Salgado and Samuel Neese; his cousins; James, Scott, and Trey Haupfear.
A Private Interment will take place at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Shelby Deitz, PO Box 481, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton