The Laurens-based post is also hoping to encourage participation at its upcoming Boot Drive which will take place Memorial Day weekend and is typically a strong fundraiser for the organization.

The Boot Drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 24 at Wal-mart, May 25 at BI-LO, Ingles and Robertson Ace Hardware, and May 26 at BI-LO and Ingles.

“All funds raised will go toward assisting other veterans in Laurens County as well as helping send our young future leaders from Laurens High School and Laurens Academy to the Boys and Girls State programs and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Academy Cadet program,” Boyd said.

