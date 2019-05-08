SCHP searching for leads in hit and run

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still looking for information concerning a high-and-run incident that occurred Thursday on Trinity Church Road in Laurens.

According to the SCHP, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8:39 p.m. Thursday on Trinity Church Road near U.S. Highway 76.

The vehicle involved, believed to be a Chevrolet SUV, then fled the scene of the accident traveling south on Trinity Church Road.

A release from the SCHP said the Chevrolet SUV is believed to be dark red, burgundy or dark gray in color. The vehicle should have damage to the right front and passenger side, and a side mirror should also be missing.

Anyone with information on the incident or the vehicle of interest is asked to call the SCHP at 864-241-1000 or 800-768-1503, or call Crime Stoppers at 864-68-CRIME (682-7463).