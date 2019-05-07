Clinton High reaches state in 3 sports

The Clinton Red Devils’ athletic program has been very busy – and very successful – over the last few days. As a result the Red Devils are going to be very active as the spring sports season wraps up for 2019.

Clinton’s golf team advanced to the state championship tournament with a sixth-place finish at the Class 3A Upper State Tournament Monday, held at Three Pines Country Club. Phoebe Carles shot 74 to lead the Red Devils, while Sofia Carles shot 81, Javi Carles shot 87, Zoe Carles shot 91, and Matthew McKittrick shot 96 to round out the team’s performance. The top four scores counted toward the team’s overall score.

This marks the first-ever trip to the state tournament for Clinton’s team.

Clinton’s tennis also had a successful day on Monday when it eliminated visiting Camden from the Class 3A Upper State playoffs, winning 4-3 to earn a trip back to the state finals for the third straight year. Ike Waldron (No. 1), Anders Orr (No. 3) and Brandon Campbell (No. 5) each won in singles, with Campbell rallying from a set down to win 1-6, 6-2, 10-4.

The No. 1 duo of Waldron and Orr then picked up a 7-6, 6-3 victory in their match to secure the Upper State title.

Clinton will have a rematch with defending Class 3A champion Bishop England on Saturday at noon. The match will take place at the Cayce Tennis Center in Columbia. The time is subject to change.

And, in track and field, the Clinton girls’ team qualified for seven events at the upcoming state championships, which will be held Saturday at Spring Valley High School in Columbia. The meet will begin at 9 a.m.

The 4x100m relay team advanced to the state finals, as did individuals Maya Smith (100m, 200m), Keira Dendy (discus), Quiana Suber (400m), Mia Smith (400m hurdles), and Deasia Boyd (800m).

Look for full reports on all these stories in Wednesday’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.