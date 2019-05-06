Dateline – Clinton, SC

Claudine Howell Oswald, 84, widow of Sidney Alvin “Sid” Oswald of 146 Cedar Street passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Frances Hospital in Greenville.

Mrs. Oswald was born in Clinton and was a daughter of the late George and Nina Bobo Howell.

Mrs. Oswald was a former employee of the Laurens County Hospital and Thornwell. She attended the Lydia Church of God. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Surviving are her sons, Aaron Whitt (Brenda) and Terry Oswald (LeeAnn); her daughters, Vicky Wilson (Thomas), Nina Sturkey (Michael), Evelyn Whelchel; a brother, Lewis Howell; a sister, Ruby Howell Whelchel; thirteen grandchildren, Tonya Aria, Matthew Wilson, Charlie Whitt, Stacy Collins, Joshua Wilson, Steven Whitt, Justin Oswald, Gina Oswald, Stephanie Wilson, Erin Motes, Anna Phillips, Deana Estes and Debra Estes; and 31 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Oswald was predeceased by two daughters, Terry Roxanne Whitt, Sarah Frances Nichols, great-granddaughter Aubrieana Wilson, brothers, Jessee Howell, Aaron Howell and sisters, Azalee Howell Vincent and Doris Howell Estes.

A crypt side service will be held Friday, May 10th at 1:00 PM at the Pinelawn Memory Garden Mausoleum Chapel.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Pinelawn Memory Garden Mausoleum Chapel.

