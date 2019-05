Dateline – Joanna, SC

James Clate Patterson Jr., a.k.a (Papa Smurf), 68, of 401 N Ellis St., passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.

He is survived by his daughter, Evelyn Hammond (Paul) of Greenville and four sons, Richard Dean of Woodruff, John Dean (Carol) of Gray Court, Jamie Patterson, and Christopher Patterson both of Joanna. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends as a drop in at home from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8. No funeral or graveside services are planned