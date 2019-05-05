Dateline – Clinton, SC

Hellon Spelce Parks, age 80, widow of Eric D. Parks, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the NHC of Laurens.

She was born in Fairmont, S.C. and was a daughter of the late Hazel and Bessie Lee Baker Spelce.

Mrs. Parks was retired from Rose’s 5¢ and 10¢ department store; a caregiver at Young World Daycare for several years and was a member and organist of the Lydia Baptist Church.

She is survived by a sister, Lucille S. Deitz of Clinton; nephews, Joe Deitz and wife Joy, and David Deitz and wife Shannon; great nieces and nephews, Kelly (Kyle) Watkins, Karen (Logan) Brewer and Kevin Deitz and fiancé Ashley.

Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 5:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton with interment at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends prior the service from 4:00 to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.

The family will be at the home of her sister, Lucille Deitz, 1341 Hwy. 308, Clinton, SC 29325.

Memorials may be made to Thornwell, 302 South Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325 or Caris Hospice, 446 East Cambridge Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton