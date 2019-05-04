Dateline – Laurens, SC

Charles E. Pulley, age 73, of Laurens, husband of Judy Craine Pulley, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Laurens County Hospital.

Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Harold Pace Pulley and Jessie Mae Miller Pulley. Mr. Pulley served in the South Carolina National Guard and was formerly a machinist.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Eddie Pulley and wife Donna of Marietta and Leann Holder of Liberty; one sister, Dorothy Jean Glenn and husband George of Laurens; and three granddaughters, Madison Pulley, Miranda Pulley, and Haylee Holder.

