Templeton to leave Clinton High for Woodmont

Dr. Nickie Templeton, the current athletic director at Clinton High School, has announced she is leaving the school at the end of the school year to become the assistant principal at Woodmont High School, located in Piedmont.

Templeton, who graduated both from Clinton High and Presbyterian College, has been the athletic director at Clinton since 2016. She succeeded David Barnes, who had the position since 2010.

A search for Templeton’s replacement is underway.

Sterling exits: Presbyterian College announced Thursday that athletic director Danny Sterling is leaving his post for family reasons, and he is going to take on the associate athletic director role at VCU.

“We thank Danny for the leadership he has provided while at PC,” President Bob Staton said. “Our athletic programs have been strengthened during his tenure. We wish Danny and his family well in their future endeavors.”

Dee Nichols, the current senior associate AD for compliance and senior woman administrator, was named the interim athletic director as the college does a national search for Sterling’s permanent replacement. Staton will lead the search.