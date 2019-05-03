Laurens, SC

Nell Pinson Tinman, age 97, of Laurens, and widow of Charles N. Tinman, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Carolina Gardens at Laurens.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late J.C. Pinson, Sr. and Molly Thompson Pinson. Nell was retired from Tinman Accounting & Bookkeeping and was the oldest living member of New Prospect Baptist Church where she was a member of the Fidelis Sunday School Class and the Faith WMU Circle.

Surviving are her grandchildren, Beth W. Thomas and husband Chad, and Sara W. Satterfield and husband Phalen; six great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Mary Lee Watkins; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nell was predeceased by her two sons, Ludie Watkins and Billy Watkins; her great-grandson, Samuel Watkins Satterfield; her former husband, John Ludie Watkins; and eight siblings. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Phil Hall and Rev. Tommy Lowe with burial following in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 4996 Highway 221 South, Laurens, SC 29360.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Carolina Gardens and Hospice of Laurens County for the love and care provided to Mrs. Tinman. They would also like to thank her friends at Carolina Gardens for their friendships and love.

