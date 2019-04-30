Clinton boys’ tennis advances
The Clinton Red Devils boys’ tennis team moved on to the third round of the SCHSL Class 3A Playoffs after winning its first match of the postseason, a 4-2 decision over Seneca in Clinton.
Clinton picked up victories at No. 1, 2, 3, and 4 singles. with Ike Waldron (No. 1), Connor Donley (No. 2) and Anders Orr (No. 3) winning in straight sets. Hayden MInor, the No. 4 singles player, rallied from a set down to win 10-4 in a third-set match tie-breaker.
Clinton will play West-Oak in the third round on Thursday. West-Oak upset Chapman in another second-round match Tuesday.
LA baseball: Two-time defending state champion Dorchester Academy eliminated Laurens Academy from the SCISA Class A Baseball playoffs with 13-2, 5-inning decision in Laurens.
Cal Robertson and Noah Moore each had an RBI for the Crusaders in the loss.
The victory for Dorchester Academy completed a sweep of the best-of-three playoff series.