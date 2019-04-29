Dateline – Laurens, SC

Donnaree Tittle, age 81, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Hospice House of Laurens County.

She was born in Salisbury, NC and was a daughter of the late William Robert and Ethel Mae Kepley Cauble. Mrs. Tittle was a former employee of the Medicine Shop in Clinton.

She was survived by two sons, Rudy Cassanova and Tommy Cassanova; a daughter, Cindy Walton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Kathy Harding.

Mrs. Tittle was predeceased by her husband, Larry Tittle, and was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 11 AM, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, P. O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens