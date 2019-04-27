Laurens, SC

Daniel Cunningham “Dan” Wilson, 71, of 104 Charles St., passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial.

Born in Gray Court, he was a son of the late Herbert C. and Gertrude Hellams Wilson. A U.S. Army veteran, he was stationed in Korea. He was retired from Winn Dixie in Laurens and was a longtime member of Shiloh United Methodist Church.

He is survived by: his brothers, Roger Wilson and wife Georgia of Belton and Clarence Autry Wilson of Granite Falls, NC; and two nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a niece.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends immediately following the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.