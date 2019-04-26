Roberts named new PC women’s tennis coach

The search for a new Presbyterian Women’s Tennis Head Coach didn’t last long.

Joel Roberts, who helped the PC men to the Big South Tournament title and a bid in the NCAA Tournament in 2017, was named the new head coach of the women’s team Friday. Roberts, who majored in History and minored in Secondary Education and Athletic Coaching at PC, finished fifth in the program’s Division-I history in doubles wins (52) and third in single-season doubles wins (14).

“I couldn’t be more excited about coming back to Presbyterian College,” Roberts said. “PC was a fantastic place for me for four years and I can’t wait for future Blue Hose to get to experience everything PC has to offer.”

Roberts had been the coach for the previous two seasons at Wingate, helping the men win the SAC regular-season and tournament titles in 2018. Wingate also won both titles this past year.

The women’s team, which he also coached, won the SAC regular-season and tournament titles. The regular season title was the program’s ninth straight. The women finished this season 21-1 and are preparing for NCAA regional play.