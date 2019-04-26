LA baseball qualifies for playoffs

The Laurens Academy baseball team’s victory Thursday night proved just what it needed to make the SCISA Class A Playoffs.

Laurens Academy earned a No. 4 seed for the playoffs and will face No. 1 Dorchester Academy in an opening best-of-three series, starting Monday. Dorchester Academy will host Game 1, while LA will host Game 2 on Tuesday night. Both games will be played at 6 p.m.

Game 3, if necessary, will be played Thursday night at Dorchester Academy.

The winner will play the winner of the St. John’s Christian-Wardlaw series in the semifinals.

PC tennis: Presbyterian College named Eduardo Rincon as the team’s new men’s head coach Friday.

Rincon was recently a tennis professional at the Windy Hill Athletic Club and a volunteer assistant coach with Georgia Tech’s women’s team. Rincon also was previously the director of tennis at Kennesaw State from 2015-18, and had been the men’s tennis coach at KSU starting in 2013.