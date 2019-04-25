Laurens, SC

Grace Riddle Wright, widow of D. Gene Wright and resident of Laurens, SC passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Martha Franks Retirement Community.

Grace was born in Woodruff, SC to the late William G. and Ida Murphy Riddle. She lived in California and Washington State some years before returning to SC. She graduated from Susan M. Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, CA, and retired from Equitable Life Group Benefits Department in Seattle, WA as administration assistant.

Grace was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens where she was a member of the CWA’s, Monday afternoon prayer group, Jeanne Lindley’s Knitting Group, and the Bible Book Sunday School Class, and served as Treasurer of the class. She was a life member of the Order of Eastern Star #390, Fallbrook, CA.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter, Paul G. Wright and wife Denise of Talent, OR, Ronald Wright of Seattle, WA, and Janet Wright Stracher and husband Glenn of Swainsboro, GA; three grandchildren, Jon P. Wright and wife Erika of Phoenix, OR, Julie R. Wright of Pacifica, and Brandy Krock and husband Shawn of Elverta, CA; granddaughter, Amber Krock; nephew, Gene Riddle, Jr. and wife Elaine of Ione, CA; and two great nieces and several great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two brothers and their wives; Marvin and Jewell Riddle of Lyman, SC and Gene and Betty Riddle of Long Beach, CA.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson and Rev. Phil Hall with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.