Sip & Stroll, Relay for Life, 5K, etc….Event-filled weekend begins Thursday

Laurens County, SC – This weekend is filled with numerous opportunities for Laurens County residents beginning Thursday.

Thursday evening, the editors of the Discovering Laurens County book series will be signing books from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Holmes Photography and the Square Roots Store.

Also on Thursday, at The Ridge in Laurens the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame inducts five athletes, William Hill, Bill Hogan, Lonnie Pulley, Phil Rogers and Clovis Simmons, into the 2019 class. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance and at the Ridge the day of the event. Also on Thursday, at The Ridge in Laurens theinducts five athletes, William Hill, Bill Hogan, Lonnie Pulley, Phil Rogers and Clovis Simmons, into the 2019 class. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance and at the Ridge the day of the event.

Sip & Stroll begins at 5:30p.m. in Historic Downtown Laurens. It is ticketed but there will also be a DJ providing free music and specials at downtown restaurants and store. Tickets can be purchased early or at the Main Street tent. Main Street Laurens’beginsat 5:30p.m. in Historic Downtown Laurens. It is ticketed but there will also be a DJ providing free music and specials at downtown restaurants and store. Tickets can be purchased early or at the Main Street tent.

Relay for Life Laurens County begins at 6 p.m. at Clinton High School, 18132 Hwy. 72 East, Clinton, S.C. and it ends at midnight. There will be plenty of fun activities and fundraising opportunities at the annual American Cancer Society event. For information contact Cheri Standridge at The annualLaurens County begins at 6 p.m. at Clinton High School, 18132 Hwy. 72 East, Clinton, S.C. and it ends at midnight. There will be plenty of fun activities and fundraising opportunities at the annual American Cancer Society event. For information contact Cheri Standridge at cheri.standridge@cancer.org or 864-223-1512.

On Saturday, historical events include a Living History Encampment with a variety of British and Patriot and civilian re-enactors, and history-related vendors at Musgrove Mill State Historic Site. The event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children for the day. On Saturday, historical events include awith a variety of British and Patriot and civilian re-enactors, and history-related vendors at Musgrove Mill State Historic Site. The event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children for the day.

At 9 a.m. District 55’s Teaching and Learning Department will hold its first Lace Up For Literacy 5K walk/run, and points are available for runners. Families are invited as the district promotes literacy awareness through the new event. Sign up at www.go-greenevents.com.

Joanna-Woodson Elementary School offers a host of activities and displays for the community at its Joanna-Woodson Spring Fling, and it’s open to the public from11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be hot dog sales, as well as snow cones, a bake shop and many vendors.

Bridging the Gap Advocacy will host its annual Kicks for Kids Kickball Festival, and teams will compete during the festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p..m. and helps fund renovation of the historic Sanders Football Field on Park Place.

For those who enjoy dirtbike and ATV racing, a Mid East Hare Scramble event will take place at Strange’s Ranch both days this weekend, with ATV races beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. and motorcycles starting at 9 a.m. Sunday. Admission is $10.

In the Lanford section of Laurens County, Stewart Farms’ you-pick strawberries are also in season.