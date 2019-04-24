PC’s Fediuk resigns as men’s tennis coach

PC’s loss is Hilton Head’s gain.

Presbyterian men’s tennis coach Patrick Fediuk announced his resignation from the program Wednesday to take on the role of head academy coach at Smith Stearns Tennis Academy in Hilton Head.

Fediuk coached the Blue Hose for four seasons, and in that time he helped lead the team to its first-ever NCAA Tournament bid with the 2017 Big South Tournament title. During his run six players were named to the All-Big South team, and he had two Freshman of the Year winners – including the 2019 winner, Max Benson.

“The hardest part is leaving my guys,” Fediuk said. “They are as good of a group as you will find in college tennis. As I told them, the program is in great hands largely because of the players in that locker room.”

A search for Fediuk’s replacement is underway.