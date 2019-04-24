Dateline – Clinton, SC

Thomas B. “Tommy” Corley, 72, of 800 Musgrove Street passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Clinton and was a son of the late Thomas B. Corley Sr. and Evelyn Miller Corley.

Tommy was a member of the Broad Street United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his brother, Oneal Corley of Clinton and his sister, Wanda C. Hall and her husband, Reid of Laurens.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton