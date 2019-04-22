Clinton, SC

Willie Fowler Herring, 86, of 206 Fair Place and wife of the late Grady E. Herring, Jr., passed away at The Hospice House of Laurens Co. on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Born in Pelzer, SC, she was a daughter of the late Boyd and Lillie Maude Spearman Fowler. Willie was retired from Southern Bell and was also formerly employed with Laurens County Hospital as a switchboard receptionist. A member of the First Baptist Church of Laurens, she was also a volunteer with the Laurens County Hospital Auxiliary.

She is survived by: her daughter, Donna Hagen of Clinton; granddaughter, Heather Joyce Hagen of Vancouver, BC; sister, Frances Ely and husband Jim of Piedmont; and a special cousin, Margaret Adams Freeman of Piedmont.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson, Rev. Dan Compton, and Dr. Russell Dean.

Memorials may be made to Laurens County Hospice, P.O. 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.