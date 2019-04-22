Laurens, SC

Guyna Ray “Guy” Wingo, III, 46, of 657 S. Harper St. and husband of the late Gwendolyn Parks Wingo, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at Laurens County Hospital.

Born in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of Guyna Ray “Sparkie” Wingo, Jr. of Henderson, NC, and the late Anne Stoddard Gillard. In addition to his father, he is survived by: his stepmother, Phyllis O. Wingo of Henderson, NC, cousins April Blackwell of Clinton and Kyle David Gross of Laurens; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, April 25, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Dr. Bev T. Kennedy, Jr. with burial in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.

