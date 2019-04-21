Laurens, SC

Marilyn Eva Bradley, 73, of 638 Sirrine Street passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Prisma Health in Greenville.

Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late C. Leanard and Eva O’Dell Bradley. Marilyn retired from Torrington and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

Surviving are: her brother, Carroll Bradley of Laurens; nephews, Joseph Bradley and wife Rebecca of Piedmont and Daniel Bradley of Columbia; great niece, Jael Bradley; great nephew, Toby Bradley; and a special friend, Glenn Henderson of Laurens.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a niece, Karen Bradley.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church conducted by Rev. William M. Cole with burial in the church cemetery.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 2536 Indian Mound Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.