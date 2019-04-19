Laurens Spring Festival, egg hunt 10 a.m. Saturday, Laurens YMCA

Laurens, SC – The Laurens Department of Parks and Recreation will hold its annual Spring Festival and Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. as usual, though the location has been changed to the Laurens Family YMCA.

Egg hunts at the Laurens Family Y will start promptly at 10 and will be divided into different age groups, with the toddlers in a safer spot.

A wide variety of activities will include crafts, cookie decorating and sports opportunities.

All young children are welcome to attend whether or not they reside in Laurens City Limits. The City of Laurens is partnering with the Laurens Family Y, but children do not have to be YMCA members to enjoy the Spring Festival.