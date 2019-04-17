Easter egg hunt options Thursday a.m. in Clinton, Saturday in Laurens

With City of Clinton’s Vance Park totally saturated by early morning rains Saturday, the City of Clinton was forced to cancel its Saturday afternoon Hoppy Easter Festival this past weekend, and a smaller version of the festival will now take place this Thursday morning, April 18, at Woodbridge.

“Woodbridge was one of the primary sponsors and when we couldn’t reschedule here, they agreed to host it,” said Main Street Clinton director Adele Alducin.

The Easter egg Hunt and photos with the Easter bunny is set for 10:30 a.m. tomorrow on the lawn of Woodbridge Senior Living

, (formerly Bailey Manor) at 300 Jacobs Highway in Clinton.

“Since children are out for spring break, we felt that was a good time to hold it and convenient for Woodbridge,” Alducin said. “We know we will lose some of the children who could have come Saturday but for those able to make it, the kids will still have fun. We are grateful for Woodbridge for their willingness to host it.”

In Laurens, the Laurens Department of Park and Recreation will hold its annual Spring Festival and Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. as usual, though the location has been changed to the Laurens YMCA.

Egg hunts at the Laurens Family Y will start promptly at 10 and will be divided into different age groups, with the toddlers in a safer spot.

A wide variety of activities will include crafts, cookie decorating and sports opportunities.