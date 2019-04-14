Clinton, SC

Ronald Joseph Nelson, 76, of Laurens passed away April 14, 2019 at his home. Born in Michigan he was the son of the late Tennis J. Nelson and Gladys M. Ritchie Nelson.

Survivors include his wife of the home, Audrey Irene Nelson of Clinton, SC. He is also survived by his children: Sheri LeCureux, (Steve), Jerry Nelson (Anne Marie) and Tom Nelson (Teresa) all of Michigan, one son Eddie Bolick, Waterloo, SC, an adopted son and daughter William and Tonia Craine from Clinton, SC, 15 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Thursday April 18, 2019 at 8:00pm the family will receive friends prior to the service from 6-7:00pm at Elizabeth Street Church of God, Clinton, SC.