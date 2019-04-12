Laurens, SC

Vivian Pauline Whitten Powell peacefully entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving children on April 12, 2019, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community. Vivian was born on July 8, 1932, in Laurens, South Carolina to the late John Austin Whitten and Henrietta Williams Whitten. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Charles C. Powell, Sr.

Vivian is survived by a daughter, Henrietta Powell Hall; sons Charles Coleman Powell, Jr. (Wanda), George C. Powell (Marlynn), and John M. Powell (Teresa); 15 grandchildren, Melanie, Michelle, Seth, Hannah Vivian, Rebekah, Corrie, Anna Joe, Isaac, Bryce, Shannon, Krystal, Chad, Kara, Ashley, and Austin; 10 great-grandchildren, Bryson, Mallory, Hailey, Damiean, Charles, Daphne, Donovan, Asher, Sophia, and Simon.

Vivian enjoyed cooking, baking, visiting with her friends, and spending time with her family. She never met a stranger and she treated everyone like family. Vivian was employed for many years at the Laurens Shirt Plant and later at the Wal-Mart Distribution Center until her retirement. She was a born again Christian who loved her Lord and Savior.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the loving care given by the Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Martha Franks Rasor Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Martha Franks Rasor Chapel. A private family interment will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, 301 University Ridge, #5000 Greenville, SC 29601 or Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community, 1 Martha Franks Drive, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.