Ferrell named new PC men’s basketball coach

Quinton Ferrell, a member of the 2005 Presbyterian Men’s Basketball Team that qualified for the NCAA Division II Tournament and former assistant coach at College of Charleston, was named the new head coach of the Blue Hose Thursday.

Ferrell replaces Dustin Kerns, who recently accepted a similar role at Appalachian State.

“I am truly honored to return to my alma mater and lead the men’s basketball program,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell was most recently an assistant at CofC, helping lead the Cougars to a 24-9 record this past season. One year earlier the Cougars lost 62-58 to Auburn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ferrell was a former assistant with PC from his graduation in 2007 to 2012, then had assistant coaching positions at The Citadel and Army before going to CofC after the 2014 season.

