Shooting suspect held at JDC

Laurens, SC – From LCSO reports – At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on S. Harper Street in Laurens to respond to a call for a person who had been shot. When Deputies arrived, they located the victim, Tommy Williams, with an apparent gunshot wound to his lower extremities.

Investigators were quickly able to identify the shooter as Laurens resident Travis Omandell Miller and located him at a residence on Copeland Street in Laurens.

Miller was taken into custody and placed under arrest without further incident and transported just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning to the Johnson Detention Center, where he was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.

The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.