Carrie Lea Tolbert Walsh of Laurens passed away on April 7, 2019 at National Health Care in Clinton. Born September 9, 1926 in Caldwell County, North Carolina. She was the daughter of Jiles Dow and Bernice Hartley Tolbert.

Mrs. Walsh was a former plant nurse for The Torrington Company in Clinton for Years; former Emergency Room Nurse with the Laurens District Hospital and former Manager of Quick Way in Laurens.

She is survived by her daughters, Eva “Bunnie” Lothridge and husband Tom of Williamston, Robin Jones and husband Rick of Spartanburg, Kim White and husband Mike of Hollywood, Florida; daughter-in-law, Betty Ann Crews Walsh of Laurens; seven grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; and sisters, Catherine Anderson (Dennis) and Ruth Watson both of Maryland and Grace MacLamore of North Carolina.

Mrs. Walsh was predeceased by her husband, James Willard Walsh; son, James Dow “JD” Walsh; sisters, Ernestine Edminston, Joyce Bolick and Ellen Shell; and brothers, Loyd and Boyd Tolbert.

The family will receive friends Tuesday April 9, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.

The family will be at their respective homes.

