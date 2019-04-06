Dateline – Clinton, SC

James Donald Kidd, 85, of 901 North Sloan Street passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Comer, GA and was a son of the late Claude L and Thelma Gulley Kidd.

Mr. Kidd was a former employee of Clinton Mills and Whitten Center. He was owner and operator of Kidd’s Septic Service for 50 year and attended Calvary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Meadows Kidd; daughter, Donna Johnson and husband Duane “Stud”; granddaughter, Kristen J. Nelson (Josh) and great-granddaughter, Emma Grace Nelson.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his son, Donnie E. “Bubba” Kidd; a brother, Gilbert E. Kidd; and two sisters, Sybil Kidd Patterson and Gertrude Brazill.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with burial at Rosemont Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County P.O. Box 178 Clinton, SC 29325.

The family will be at the home of his daughter, Donna Johnson, 303 Fair Place Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

