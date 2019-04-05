Dateline – Waterloo, SC

Jerry Wayne Sneed Sr., 70, of 12477 Neely Ferry Road passed away April 5, 2019 at the Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Mr. Sneed was born in Waynesboro, VA and was the son of the late Sammie Ray Sneed, Sr. and Arbutus Wood Sneed. Mr. Sneed was a former employee of the SC Department of Transportation, and retired as an over the road truck driver. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Mr. Sneed is survived by his son, Jerry Wayne Sneed, Jr. (Scarlet) of Laurens; grandchildren, Leanne Sneed (fiancé Justin Pelfrey), Ray Sneed (Brittney), Ryan Sneed, Christopher Hudson, all of Laurens and one great-grandchild, Eastyn Pelfrey.

He is predeceased by his brothers, Sgt. Sammie Ray Sneed, Jr. and Ret. Sgt. 1st Class, Rodger Sneed.

A memorial service will be conducted, graveside Monday, April 8, at 3:00 P.M. by Rev. Phil Hall and Mr. David Hardy at the New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

The family will be at the home of his son, Jerry Wayne Sneed, Jr., 4954 Neely Ferry Rd., Laurens, SC 29360.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place East, Landover, Maryland 20785-2237.

