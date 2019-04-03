PC announces 2019 football schedule

The Presbyterian College football team released its 2019 schedule this week, highlighted by a three-game homestand to end the season.

PC opens the season Aug. 31 when it visits Deland, Fla., and will play Stetson. After a week off on Sept. 7, the Blue Hose will play 11 straight weeks, starting with consecutive home games with Jacksonville (Sept. 14) and Eastern Kentucky (Sept. 21).

After the EKU game, PC has five of its next six games on the road – which includes the first four games in Big South play. PC goes to North Alabama on Sept. 28, then visits Campbell (Oct. 5) and Monmouth (Oct. 12), comes home to play defending conference champion Kennesaw State (Oct. 19), and then visits Merrimack (Oct. 26) and Hampton (Nov. 2), with the game against the Pirates counting as the last road game of the season.

PC finishes off the 2019 slate with home games against Gardner-Webb (Nov. 9), Charleston Southern (Nov. 16) and St. Andrews (Nov. 23).

Game times were not announced.