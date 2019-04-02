Dateline – Laurens, SC

Johnny W. Knight, 68, of 3744 Torrington Road passed away April 2, 2019 at the Hospice of Laurens County.

He was born in Laurens and was the son of the late Arthur Knight and Lillian Hazel Knight.

Mr. Knight is survived by his brother, Gene Knight (Frances) of Woodruff and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Rose Hill Cemetery the family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens