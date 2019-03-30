Dateline – Laurens, SC

Ray Shepheard, age 74, of 109 Pinehaven Street, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Laurens and was a son of the late Zeb Vance Shepheard and Lillie Mae Sykes Shepheard. Ray was employed with Shaw Industries and was a former employee of Palmetto Spinning. He also attended Sandy Springs United Methodist Church.

Mr. Shepheard is survived by his son, Kenneth Wayne Shepheard and his wife Dee Dee of Laurens; his brother, Johnny Godfrey of Anderson; his five grandchildren, Christopher Shepheard, Michael Todd Shepheard (Neely), Jennifer Carson (Mike), Ashley Shepheard, Carrie Stewart; his ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his son, Dennis Shepheard; and his two brothers, Donald Shephard and Kenneth Godfrey

A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 2 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton with burial to take place at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Lung Association South Carolina, 1817 Gadsden St, Columbia, SC 29201.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton