Laurens, SC

Samuel Marvin Meeks, 74, of 109 Woodland Way, Laurens, SC ,passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Laurens, SC, he was the son of the late I.M. and Minnie Maffett Meeks. After graduating from Laurens High School, he graduated from Greenville Technical College with a degree in Tool and Dye Design Technology in 1965. In the summer of 1966, he married the love of his life, Gail Workman Meeks, and enjoyed 52 years of marriage together.

Sam retired after 38 dedicated years of service as an engineer from Saint-Gobain formerly known as Laurens Glass. He was an active member of St. James United Methodist Church, Sunday school teacher, devoted husband and exemplary father. Sam never met a stranger and had a vivacious personality and zest for life.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Workman Meeks, and their two children, Samantha Dawn Meeks of Manassas, VA, and Samuel Workman Meeks of Atlanta, GA; his brother-in-law, Lawrence Franklin “Frank” Workman and his sons, Keith Workman and Rick Workman (Sandra) along with the children of his predeceased brother-in-law, Samuel N. Workman, M.D.; his children Neil Workman (Marylynn), Ruth Anne Bowen (Kyle) and Kathy Blecke (Scott). He is predeceased by his brother, Ronald J. Meeks, his brother-in-law, Samuel N. Workman, M.D., and his sister-in-law, Mrs. Betty Workman.

Services will be conducted 2 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. James United Methodist Church on Lucas Avenue with burial at Westview Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends in the church one hour prior to the service at 2 p.m.

Flowers may be sent or memorials may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, Richards Street, Laurens, SC, 29360.

