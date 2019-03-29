Dateline – Gray Court, SC

Joyce K. Gray, 85, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Gray was born in Bryant, AL, and was a daughter of the late Frank and Viola Ellis Knittel.

She was a former employee of Palmetto Bank and owner of Souvenir Plants. She was of the Baptist Faith.

Mrs. Gray is survived by her husband of 65 years Kenneth Gray; her sons, Charles Edward Gray (Beth) and Corey Eugene Gray (Karen) both of Laurens; her daughters, Donna Marie Tingle (Richard) of LaFrance, SC and Debora Brown (Coy) of Woodruff; brother, Ray Knittel (Marilyn) of Cohutta, GA; sister, DeEtt Boyman of Bryant, AL; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by three brothers, Fredrick Christian Knittel, James Edwin Knittel and Roy Franklin Knittel; two sisters, Hazel Houston and Mattie Lister; and a grandson, Ben Gray.

Graveside services will be conducted on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

The Grays express their thanks and appreciation to the Caris Hospice Team, Dr. Mel Patterson, Terri, Miranda and Truley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Antioch Baptist Church Missions Fund, 13683 US 221, Enoree, SC 29335, or to First Baptist Church of Cross Hill Missions Fund, 761 North Main Street, Cross Hill, SC 29332.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens