PC’s Kerns leaves to take App State job

Presbyterian College men’s basketball coach Dustin Kerns was announced as the new head coach of Appalachian State Thursday.

“I’ll be forever grateful and indebted to Presbyterian College, the community and alumni,” Kerns said in a press release by PC Thursday. “I feel like the program has made great strides in the past two years, but that the best is still yet to come.”

Kerns leaves the post in Clinton after two years, including a 20-16 season that ended Tuesday night with a CIT Quarterfinal loss to Marshall. The Blue Hose had their most successful season in Division I under Kerns, and had four players earn postseason All-Big South honors in the process. The team also broke several program Division-I records, including scoring, rebounding, assists and scoring margin. PC also finished in the top 10 nationally in assist/turnover ratio, 3-pointers per game, 3-pointers made, and turnovers.

Kerns, who had been an assistant with Wofford before taking over in Clinton for Gregg Nibert, led the team to 11 victories his first season (2017-18), with a five-game winning streak in the process. PC started that season 8-7 and was the best 15-game start to a season in seven years.

A national search for Kerns’ replacement will begin immediately, the college said.