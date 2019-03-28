Clinton, SC

George Edward Parker, age 91, of Clinton, husband of Joan Gail Parker, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community.

Born in Baltimore, MD, he was a son of the late Lindley E. and Anna Taylor Parker. George was a U.S. Army Veteran and was employed as an electrician with the U.S. Federal Government for 25 years. He attended Gospel Tabernacle in Laurens. Mr. Parker was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family dearly. He came to know Jesus Christ as his savior in the 1950’s and spent the remainder of his years a saved child of God.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 51 years are his children: Tim Parker and wife Deanna of Kannapolis, NC, Nancy Parker of Baltimore, MD; step-children, Larry Sluder of Mogadore, OH, David Sluder and wife Sharon of Laurens, Alice Ledbetter and husband Clyde of Clinton, Carl Sluder and wife Debbie of Morven, NC; four grandchildren and six step grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Gospel Tabernacle conducted by Rev. Leon Bible. Interment will follow at a later date at Friends Meeting House Cemetery in Pennsdale, PA.

The family will be at the residence.

Memorials may be made to Gospel Tabernacle, 743 East Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.