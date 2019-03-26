PC men’s basketball suffers season-ending loss

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team saw its best Division I season come to an end Tuesday night in the quarterfinal round of the Collegeinsider.com Tournament as it lost 83-66 to the Marshall Thundering Herd in Huntington, West Virginia.

Adam Flagler had 18 points and Francois Lewis had 15 for the Blue Hose, who held a two-point lead midway through the second half before Marshall used a 19-6 run to take the lead for keeps. The Thundering Herd held PC to 37 percent shooting in the game, including 10-of-33 shooting from 3-point range.

Marshall had four players score in double figures, led by 20 points from C.J. Burks. He also had eight assists and five rebounds in the victory for the Thundering Herd, who advance to the semifinal round as the top overall seed in the tournament.

The Blue Hose finish the season with a record of 20-16.