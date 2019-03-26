Lyman “Cowboy” Mathis

Dateline: Hickory Tavern, SC

Lyman Dean “Cowboy” Mathis, 88, husband of Betty Mathis for 60 years, passed into the presence of his Lord peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Mr. Mathis was born in Gaffney to the late Fred Lee Mathis and Bonnie Lee Mathis. He was a member of Word of Life Ministries International and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Old English Bantam Club and a charter member of the Laurens County Saddle Club. Cowboy was the proprietor of Circle M Ranch. He graduated from Mountville High School and retired from Cryovac.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three daughters, Bonnie Martin, Kim Smith and husband Larry, and Lisa Black and husband Dale; two brothers, Dennis Mathis and wife Anne, and Don Mathis and wife Susan; two sisters, Monnie Jacks and Gail Queen; seven grandchildren, Susie Gunter and husband Brandon, Chris Teague, Josh Black, Constance Martin and husband Josh, Matthew Smith, Michael Smith and wife Kayla, and Luke Black and wife Aly; and six great-grandchildren, Nick Jones, Bud Jones, Madelynn Martin, Kylee Wentz, Hattie Wentz, and Charlotte Gunter. He was predeceased by two sisters, Pauline Reynolds and Freddie Young.

A Celebration of Cowboy’s Life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Word of Life Ministries, officiated by Rev. John Smith and Rev. Philip Leonhardt. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in Rabun Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Boys Farm Incorporated, P.O. Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108; or to Word of Life Ministries, 1027 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

