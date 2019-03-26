Clinton man hospitalized after police shooting

A Clinton man remains hospitalized after he allegedly pointed a gun at police officers Saturday night on Connecticut Drive in Clinton.

Edmund Franklin Anderson III was wounded by officers from the Laurens and Clinton police departments during the incident and is reportedly in stable condition at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Anderson was reportedly by the LCSO to be in stable condition Tuesday.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson was acting erratically and shooting a firearm at the Connecticut Drive residence. Anderson allegedly pointed the firearm at the officers upon their arrival at the scene.

Anderson has not been officially charged because he is still recovering in the hospital.

The officers fired, striking the subject several times, according to a press release from the LCSO.

LCSO Capt. Robert Wilkie said the Clinton and Laurens officers were called in as back up because LCSO deputies were stretched thin due as they responded incidents in other parts of the county going on at the same time.

Wilkie was unable to comment further on the shooting because it is part of an ongoing investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED is called in to investigate any officer involved shooting in the state.