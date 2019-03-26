CeramTec announces $20 million expansion in county

CeramTec has announced a planned $20 million expansion to its Laurens County facility.

The Laurens County Council was expected to approve third and final reading of an ordinance creating a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes (FILOT) agreement with the company at its regular meeting Tuesday night that would pave the way for the expansion. The expansion had been dubbed “Project X” for the ordinance’s first two readings before council.

“We are extremely excited about the new opportunity that our expansion will bring,” said CeramTec North America CEO Brent Pahach. “We will be making parts for an industry that makes a material each of use daily. We are also grateful to Laurens County for their continued support.”

The $20 million investment is expected to create 14 new jobs and adds to the more than $79 million invested and 210 jobs created in Laurens County by CeramTec over the past 25 years.

“We are grateful for CeramTec’s continued commitment to our County,” said Laurens County Council Chairman David Pitts. “The continued growth of the existing industries in Laurens County proves that we are a great place for business and the shared commitment that our county has with our industry partners. We look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with CeramTec.”

Jonathan Coleman, executive director of the Laurens County Development Corporation, said CeramTec continues to be a vital industrial partner for the county.

“We are proud to have CeramTec in Laurens County and celebrate with them in their continued growth and success,” Coleman said. “They are one of the longest tenured industries in our county and we greatly appreciate their commitment to our community.”