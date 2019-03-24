PC men continue postseason run, reach CIT quarters

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team rallied back from down 13 points Sunday, scoring 18 straight points in one stretch to give the Blue Hose their 20th victory of the season, a 77-70 victory at Robert Morris in the second round of the Collegeinsider.com Tournament in Moon Township, Penn.

The Blue Hose, who reached their 20th victory for the first time since going to Division I, will play at Marshall in the quarterfinal round Tuesday night.

Adam Flagler and Cory Hightower each had 19 points for the Blue Hose, who trailed 44-31 at the half before running off the first 18 points of the half to pull ahead. J.C. Younger had 17 points, going 5-for-7 from 3-point range. Lewis also hit five 3-pointers in the game for PC.

